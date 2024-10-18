NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $100.53 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

