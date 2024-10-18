NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 3,787 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $159,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

