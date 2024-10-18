NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 724 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $998,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $251.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.40.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

