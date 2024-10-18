NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 140,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.