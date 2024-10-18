NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,095,000 after purchasing an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after buying an additional 1,315,672 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after buying an additional 1,011,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 44.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 481,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1,013.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $198,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,263. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $198,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,263. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,901. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WRBY opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.89 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRBY

Warby Parker Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.