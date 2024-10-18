NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 1,716,132 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6,185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,095,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,115 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after buying an additional 881,216 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,088,000 after purchasing an additional 561,707 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 555,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.32.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

