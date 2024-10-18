NBC Securities Inc. Sells 220 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

