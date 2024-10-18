NBC Securities Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 95,476 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 448,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 92,152 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 133,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 74,219 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $50.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

