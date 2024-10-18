NBC Securities Inc. Sells 323 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000.

GEV opened at $272.00 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $281.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.06 and a 200-day moving average of $184.23.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.78.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

