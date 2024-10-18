NBC Securities Inc. Sells 348 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $208.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.03 and its 200 day moving average is $191.67. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

