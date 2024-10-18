NBC Securities Inc. Sells 78 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in American Tower by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $224.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

