NBC Securities Inc. Sells 982 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 674.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 44,231 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,164,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55,016 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

