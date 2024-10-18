NBC Securities Inc. Sells 990 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,167 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Olin by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Olin by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 20.7% during the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Olin from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $47.41 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.