NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9,426.09 ($123.09) and traded as high as £104.75 ($136.79). NEXT shares last traded at £104.55 ($136.52), with a volume of 157,777 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

NEXT Stock Performance

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,591.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,426.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 75 ($0.98) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. NEXT’s payout ratio is 3,287.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NEXT

In related news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 290,000 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.65 ($131.43), for a total transaction of £29,188,500 ($38,115,043.09). In other NEXT news, insider Jeremy Stakol sold 26,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,879 ($129.00), for a total transaction of £2,620,207.17 ($3,421,529.34). Also, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 290,000 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.65 ($131.43), for a total transaction of £29,188,500 ($38,115,043.09). 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

