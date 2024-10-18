NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.07 and traded as high as C$5.34. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 652,436 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NWH.UN. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
