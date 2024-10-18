NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $61.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NorthWestern Energy Group traded as high as $60.76 and last traded at $60.76, with a volume of 295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,593.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after buying an additional 187,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,968,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.