NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of NOV opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. NOV has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 10,701.6% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth about $595,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 34.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 95,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

