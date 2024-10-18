NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,017.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $136.93 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.46.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,294,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,997,238.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock worth $347,729,127. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.