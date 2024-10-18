NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $653,567,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,271,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $611,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,818,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,312,000 after purchasing an additional 173,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,628,000 after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $232.28 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

