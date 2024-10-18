Oluyemi Okupe Sells 269,739 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,446.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $196,965.28.
- On Friday, September 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $212,410.29.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $169,491.40.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
Shares of HIMS stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,156.00 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
