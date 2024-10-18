Oluyemi Okupe Sells 269,739 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,446.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $196,965.28.

On Friday, September 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $212,410.29.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $169,491.40.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,156.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

