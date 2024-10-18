Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.30.

NYSE OMC opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $95.22.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,795,000 after acquiring an additional 383,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 892,494 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,136 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,399,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,249,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,682,000 after purchasing an additional 364,665 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

