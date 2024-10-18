On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on OTB
On the Beach Group Price Performance
About On the Beach Group
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than On the Beach Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.