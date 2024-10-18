On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:OTB opened at GBX 153.60 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 181.60 ($2.37). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.64. The stock has a market cap of £256.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,706.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

