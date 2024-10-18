ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.51 and traded as low as $3.72. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 29,195 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on STKS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $172.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 696,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also

