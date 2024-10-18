OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.33% of OneSpan worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 295,739 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 242.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 320,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 226,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,499,000 after buying an additional 219,907 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

OneSpan Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.83 million, a P/E ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 0.76. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.