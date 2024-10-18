Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 202,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $209.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.33. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.98 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.