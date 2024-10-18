OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.34 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.51 ($0.12). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.13), with a volume of 53,768 shares changing hands.
OPG Power Ventures Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £38.74 million, a P/E ratio of 970.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.34.
OPG Power Ventures Company Profile
OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.
