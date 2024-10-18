O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $11.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $53.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,206.87.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,204.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,140.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,078.59. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,221.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

