O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,206.87.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,204.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,140.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,078.59. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,221.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.