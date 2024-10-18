Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Upgraded by Siebert Williams Shank to Strong-Buy

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.50.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$56.99 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$49.74 and a 1-year high of C$76.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.6577693 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.