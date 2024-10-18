Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,452,139.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

