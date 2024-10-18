Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

