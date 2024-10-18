Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at TD Securities

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKI. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.92.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.31. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$34.17 and a 52-week high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.92 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.6022267 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

