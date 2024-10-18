Paul Hayes Purchases 17 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes bought 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 899 ($11.74) per share, with a total value of £152.83 ($199.57).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Paul Hayes acquired 16 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.17) per share, with a total value of £149.12 ($194.72).

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 915 ($11.95) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 921.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 904.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,989.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 612 ($7.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 982.50 ($12.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,565.22%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.61) to GBX 1,090 ($14.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 904.29 ($11.81).

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

