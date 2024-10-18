Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after purchasing an additional 710,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 149.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Paycor HCM by 1,234.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343,194 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 207.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 465,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 313,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,233,000 after purchasing an additional 213,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

