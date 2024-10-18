Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Pintec Technology Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of PT stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.
Pintec Technology Company Profile
