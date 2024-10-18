Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Pintec Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of PT stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

