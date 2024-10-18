Portland General Electric (POR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.980-3.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.98-3.18 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Portland General Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on POR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on POR
Portland General Electric Company Profile
Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Portland General Electric
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.