Portland General Electric (POR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.980-3.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.98-3.18 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on POR

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.