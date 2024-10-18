Prairie Operating (PROP) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) is one of 267 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Prairie Operating to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prairie Operating and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Prairie Operating Competitors 2072 11295 15783 580 2.50

Profitability

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 23.45%. Given Prairie Operating’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prairie Operating has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Prairie Operating and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A -377.86% -103.26% Prairie Operating Competitors -1.75% 6.82% 6.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prairie Operating and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $1.55 million -$79.08 million -1.14 Prairie Operating Competitors $763.05 billion $978.14 million 27.54

Prairie Operating’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating. Prairie Operating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating’s rivals have a beta of -14.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,586% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prairie Operating rivals beat Prairie Operating on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

