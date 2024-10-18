Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PFG opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

