Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,763.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 1.8 %

PRVA stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

