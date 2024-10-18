Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,000. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apple by 23,076.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Apple by 158.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,532,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,977,582,000 after buying an additional 7,067,379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,759,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,502,068,000 after buying an additional 5,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Apple by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,632,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $794,465,000 after buying an additional 2,598,742 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $232.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.41 and its 200 day moving average is $207.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.49.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

