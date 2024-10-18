Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Progyny were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Progyny by 122.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 69,552 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Progyny by 703.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progyny by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 120.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 715,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

