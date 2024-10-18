ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) PT Lowered to $12.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ProPetro

ProPetro Price Performance

PUMP stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $861.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.02. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.85 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,889.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 84.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 226.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 87.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 17.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.