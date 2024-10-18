PROS (NYSE:PRO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

PRO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

NYSE PRO opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. PROS has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $917.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

