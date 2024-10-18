Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $93.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pure Storage traded as high as $55.64 and last traded at $55.62. 863,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,749,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.42.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSTG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $450,709.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,578.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,232,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,578.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 454,542 shares of company stock valued at $24,282,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,294,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,955,000 after acquiring an additional 567,358 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 1,518.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,931 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.75, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

