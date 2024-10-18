Q3 Earnings Forecast for ALNY Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.82.

ALNY opened at $296.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.60. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

