Q3 Earnings Forecast for ESI Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Element Solutions in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Element Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESI. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

