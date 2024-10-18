Q3 Earnings Forecast for MarketAxess Issued By William Blair

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.30.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $290.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

