Q3 EPS Estimate for Advance Auto Parts Lowered by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 73,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 36.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

