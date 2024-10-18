Q3 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Cut by Leerink Partnrs

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 130,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -74.42%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.