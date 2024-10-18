Q3 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Cut by Stifel Canada

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.54.

HBM opened at C$12.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.54.

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

